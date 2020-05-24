Total (NYSE:TOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TOTAL continues to gain from startups, renewable projects, its LNG portfolio and the expanding upstream portfolio that has above industry-average exposure to faster-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. Streamlining of the asset portfolio and its capability to generate cash flows are likely to strengthen operations. TOTAL's decision to cancel the Occidental's African asset purchase deal will preserve its liquidity. In the past six months, shares of TOTAL have outperformed the industry. However, the company’s profitability is likely to be adversely impacted if the weakness in commodity prices continues. TOTAL has to compete with other global operators amid declining demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. TOTAL's operations in some politically-troubled regions and increasing competition might affect profitability.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Total from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Total stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,467. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Total has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Total will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,742,498 shares of company stock worth $14,273,207.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Total by 3,447.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 466,686 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Total by 11.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Total by 4.4% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 398,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

