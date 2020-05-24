TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPIC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.51. 191,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,675. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $723.24 million, a PE ratio of -186.45 and a beta of 1.55.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO Steven C. Lockard acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $91,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,298.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,607.50. Insiders purchased a total of 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in TPI Composites by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

