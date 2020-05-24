TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

TransEnterix stock remained flat at $$0.42 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 895,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,141. TransEnterix has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

In related news, Director Andrea Biffi bought 151,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 199,738 shares in the company, valued at $247,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TransEnterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90,399 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

