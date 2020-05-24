TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get TransEnterix alerts:

Shares of TransEnterix stock remained flat at $$0.42 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 895,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,141. TransEnterix has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

In other TransEnterix news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 151,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRXC. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in TransEnterix by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransEnterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransEnterix by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TransEnterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransEnterix (TRXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.