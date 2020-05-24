TransferCoin Tops One Day Volume of $186.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $33,563.89 and approximately $186.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

