Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post sales of $114.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $114.70 million. Trupanion posted sales of $92.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $474.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.16 million to $476.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $566.68 million, with estimates ranging from $563.80 million to $569.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.97. 185,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -619.40 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $60,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $316,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $51,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,927 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 379,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 90,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.