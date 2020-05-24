UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (UBSFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.