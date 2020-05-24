Ultra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $121,308.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $121,308.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.79 or 0.02542965 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002242 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00613949 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,434,253 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

