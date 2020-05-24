USD Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $413.65 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $706.44 million and approximately $413.65 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CPDAX, Coinsuper and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.14 or 0.02278180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00074435 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 712,941,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,239,390 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange, Crex24, OKEx, Korbit, LATOKEN, Hotbit, CoinEx, Poloniex, FCoin, CPDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

