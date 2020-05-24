USDK Achieves Market Cap of $28.59 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. USDK has a market cap of $28.59 million and $74.73 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.02114701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00093398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00181391 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000163 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.