V-ID (VIDT) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, V-ID has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $671,187.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.05 or 0.03694482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004046 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030871 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011168 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,126,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,384,394 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

