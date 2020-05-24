ValuEngine Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Green Plains from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $312.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.