Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 137.50 ($1.81).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vectura Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Shares of LON VEC traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 96.30 ($1.27). 554,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. Vectura Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.10 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.24 ($1.34). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.28 million and a PE ratio of -28.32.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.