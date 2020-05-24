Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.54. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $404,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,800.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 76,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $3,090,664.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,145,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

VRNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 285,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $59.98.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

