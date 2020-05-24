Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to $6.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VET. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. 1,383,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,854. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.21). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

