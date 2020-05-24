Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTNR. ValuEngine raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 57,217 shares in the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 191,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,014. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

