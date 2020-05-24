Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $361,982,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,404,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 148.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after acquiring an additional 832,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,142,000 after acquiring an additional 567,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39,003.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 553,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after purchasing an additional 552,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $99.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,707. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

