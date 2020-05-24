Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $1.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

