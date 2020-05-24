Wanchain Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $21.94 million and $1.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001968 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Binance and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005372 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 111.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

