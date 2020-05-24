Wells Fargo & Co Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $18.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boot Barn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.10 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boot Barn by 35.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.