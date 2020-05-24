Wells Fargo & Co Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $18.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boot Barn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.
Shares of BOOT traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boot Barn by 35.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Recommended Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.