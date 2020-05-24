Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $11.67 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for about $8,998.88 or 1.00425146 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $168,420.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00028508 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029034 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000624 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00078993 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000594 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 1,297 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

