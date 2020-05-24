Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.