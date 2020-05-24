YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.33

Press coverage about YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. YouGov earned a news impact score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get YouGov alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS YUGVF remained flat at $$7.07 during trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged. YouGov has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.