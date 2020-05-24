Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.72. The company had a trading volume of 337,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $302.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.05.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total value of $4,860,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,390 shares of company stock valued at $24,709,288. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

