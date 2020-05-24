Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $572.84 Million

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to post $572.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.50 million to $597.50 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $620.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total value of $3,840,097.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,390 shares of company stock worth $24,709,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.72. 337,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,109. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.05. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $302.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

