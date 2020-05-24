Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Sol Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 32.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

