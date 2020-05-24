Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Million

Analysts expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce $3.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 million. Sol Gel Technologies reported sales of $7.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $13.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 million to $18.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.39 million, with estimates ranging from $29.91 million to $54.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sol Gel Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.13. 2,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,274. The firm has a market cap of $165.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.67. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

