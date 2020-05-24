Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.19. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOHO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 198,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

