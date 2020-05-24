Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post sales of $20.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.22 million and the lowest is $19.90 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $43.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $129.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $131.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $162.75 million, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $190.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 0.22%.

VTNR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 57,217 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTNR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 191,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,014. The company has a market cap of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.93. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

