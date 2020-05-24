Zacks: Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.86. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.87.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,556 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,233. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 203.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $211.58.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

