Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to post $36.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.76 billion and the lowest is $35.49 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $37.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $152.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.28 billion to $154.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $159.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.45 billion to $162.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.59. 1,364,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

