Zacks: Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $275.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report sales of $275.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.00 million and the lowest is $268.10 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $363.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.48.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $2,276,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,513,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,443,655.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.39. 217,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.69. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $166.49.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

