Zacks: Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $275.97 Million

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report sales of $275.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.00 million and the lowest is $268.10 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $363.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.48.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $2,276,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,513,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,443,655.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.39. 217,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.69. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $166.49.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.