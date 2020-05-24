Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.32. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Several research firms have commented on JACK. BTIG Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.49. 355,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,043. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $5,112,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

