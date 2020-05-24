Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.34). Chevron reported earnings of $2.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.28. 8,560,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,008. The company has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.43. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

