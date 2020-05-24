Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.17 Million

Brokerages expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to announce $82.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.33 million to $84.00 million. HighPoint Resources reported sales of $107.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year sales of $324.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $327.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $262.92 million, with estimates ranging from $250.83 million to $275.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 245.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

Shares of NYSE:HPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 1,537,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,990. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.33. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

