Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to report $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.49. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $11.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $504,354,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 848,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.