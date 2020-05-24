Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.80. 1,772,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,156. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,463,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,054,000 after purchasing an additional 574,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,971 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $174,577,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,613,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,966,000 after purchasing an additional 387,618 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,237,000 after purchasing an additional 467,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

