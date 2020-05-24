Zacks: Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.60 Million

Brokerages expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce sales of $28.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.64 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $36.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $143.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $146.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $155.11 million, with estimates ranging from $145.20 million to $165.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

IIIV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 83,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $758.14 million, a P/E ratio of -184.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after purchasing an additional 101,440 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after buying an additional 161,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 5,940.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 770,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 291,741 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 355,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

