Zacks: Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.48.

Shares of IPGP traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $157.39. 217,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,425. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.67. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $166.49.

In other news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 652.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,049,000 after purchasing an additional 912,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 524,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,264,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,395,000 after purchasing an additional 266,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

