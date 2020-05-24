Zacks: Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post $171.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.20 million and the lowest is $163.50 million. LivaNova reported sales of $277.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $945.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $954.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.50 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.92. 325,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $87.45.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

