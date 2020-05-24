Zacks: Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post $171.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.20 million and the lowest is $163.50 million. LivaNova reported sales of $277.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $945.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $954.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.50 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LIVN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.92. 325,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $87.45.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.