Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $12.55 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adesto Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

NASDAQ IOTS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 226,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,697. Adesto Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $371.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 109.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

