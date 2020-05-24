Zacks Investment Research Lowers IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Get IntriCon alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IIN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IntriCon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.46. 29,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,407. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.02.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IntriCon will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 98,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in IntriCon by 7.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in IntriCon by 16.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 515,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in IntriCon by 11.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.