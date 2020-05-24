Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

WLMS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 230,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,594. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.