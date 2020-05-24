Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of WWLNF stock remained flat at $$67.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 23. Worldline has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worldline (WWLNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.