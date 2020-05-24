Zacks: Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Partner Communications an industry rank of 176 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:PTNR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.03. 8,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 294.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,560 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Partner Communications worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

