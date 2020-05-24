Zen Protocol (ZP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $265,286.10

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 68.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $265,286.10 and approximately $493.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.02090212 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00093497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00181576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000835 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

