ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

ZEON remained flat at $$3.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

About ZEONS CORP/SH SH

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

