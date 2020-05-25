$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the highest is $1.67. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.55. 1,428,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. CarMax has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.0% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

