-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Materialise posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.38 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTLS. ValuEngine cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 550,395 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 549,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

MTLS traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $22.96. 85,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

