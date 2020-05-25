$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,698,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,923. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78.

In other news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,392,282 shares of company stock valued at $917,236,562. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,806,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $17,717,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 562.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,848 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.